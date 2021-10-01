CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $155.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.07. The company had a trading volume of 297,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,989. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.50. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $155.40. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,104,000 after acquiring an additional 136,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after buying an additional 943,379 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,571,000 after buying an additional 74,809 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,567,000 after acquiring an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

