Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $54.78

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.78 and last traded at $56.30, with a volume of 1574227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTDOY. DZ Bank lowered Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55,000.00.

Get Nintendo alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nintendo by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nintendo by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.