South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.93

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 78505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOUHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.61%.

About South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

