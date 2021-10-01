Brokerages Anticipate Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Immersion had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth $8,493,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 1,468.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 477,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,673 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 338.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 417,714 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 762.9% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 397,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the second quarter worth $2,443,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Immersion stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. 275,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,600. Immersion has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $229.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

