First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Director Douglas John Penrose Sells 12,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$171,242.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$446,585.91.

TSE:FR traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,238. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.56. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$12.52 and a 1 year high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on FR shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.80.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

