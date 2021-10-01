Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.93 on Top Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $72.46 million and $8.49 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.22 or 0.06860680 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00108025 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

WTC is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,586,848 coins and its circulating supply is 77,865,816 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.