NAOS Finance (NAOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.07 Million

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, NAOS Finance has traded up 38.2% against the US dollar. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.34 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00003366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00066559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00105287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00147895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,313.36 or 0.99861500 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.84 or 0.06740009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

