Head to Head Analysis: Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Ping Identity shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Ping Identity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Progress Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ping Identity and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping Identity -11.55% -0.46% -0.35% Progress Software 15.58% 37.43% 12.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ping Identity and Progress Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ping Identity $243.59 million 8.53 -$11.89 million $0.17 148.76 Progress Software $442.15 million 4.93 $79.72 million $2.68 18.59

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than Ping Identity. Progress Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ping Identity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ping Identity has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progress Software has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ping Identity and Progress Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping Identity 0 6 7 1 2.64 Progress Software 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ping Identity presently has a consensus target price of $33.92, indicating a potential upside of 34.14%. Progress Software has a consensus target price of $55.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.90%. Given Ping Identity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ping Identity is more favorable than Progress Software.

Summary

Progress Software beats Ping Identity on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications. The company's platform offers solutions, such as secure single sign-on; multi-factor authentication; security control for applications and APIs, or access security; personalized and unified profile directories; data governance to control access to identity data; and artificial intelligence and machine learning powered API security. Its customers include enterprises in Fortune 100, U.S. banks, healthcare companies, aerospace companies, auto manufacturers, and North American retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment focuses on the growth of the data assets of the company, including its data integration components of the cloud offering. The Application Development and Deployment segment generates net customers for the application development assets of the company. The company was founded by Joseph Wright Alsop, Clyde Kessel and Charles Arthur Ziering in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

