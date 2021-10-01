Atheios (ATH) Price Up 12% This Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Atheios has a total market cap of $42,285.40 and $14.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atheios has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,177.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.30 or 0.06889774 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.55 or 0.00345709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.59 or 0.01124166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00107717 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.74 or 0.00537069 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.19 or 0.00450811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.86 or 0.00288223 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 47,989,266 coins and its circulating supply is 43,866,537 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.