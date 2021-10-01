Analysts Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report sales of $22.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.91 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies posted sales of $7.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 209.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year sales of $89.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.01 million to $91.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $231.90 million, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $258.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The company’s revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.46. 334,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,413. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,946,000 after purchasing an additional 259,565 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 8,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.