Komodo One Day Volume Reaches $3.38 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $120.45 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.25 or 0.00237150 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00119563 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.12 or 0.00153858 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000876 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003037 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,070,756 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

