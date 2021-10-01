Analysts Anticipate PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will post $10.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $12.00 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $4.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year sales of $36.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $38.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $40.83 million, with estimates ranging from $35.66 million to $46.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million.

Shares of PHX stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.19. 277,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.98 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.13. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $231,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 386,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,610. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth $262,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 28.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 172,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

