John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE JW.B remained flat at $$54.02 during trading on Friday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $488.39 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

