$50.63 Million in Sales Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will post sales of $50.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.84 million and the lowest is $50.27 million. Model N reported sales of $41.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $192.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.23 million to $192.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $214.34 million, with estimates ranging from $213.32 million to $216.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

MODN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $463,171.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,191 shares in the company, valued at $15,262,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $110,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $756,177. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MODN traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 112,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.