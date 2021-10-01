$37.80 Million in Sales Expected for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will post sales of $37.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.60 million. Riley Exploration Permian posted sales of $770,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,809.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year sales of $144.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.55 million to $159.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $167.31 million, with estimates ranging from $156.62 million to $178.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate purchased 13,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $288,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,498. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,843.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 110,440 shares of company stock worth $2,360,267. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,390,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,368,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,796,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 1,157.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 144,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at $3,912,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $79.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

