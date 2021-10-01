Alpha Coin Trading 40.6% Higher This Week (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $16,874.09 and $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,310.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $541.71 or 0.01121308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.86 or 0.00444761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.58 or 0.00286853 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00049309 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003408 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

