Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $57.65 million and $1.30 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.95 or 0.06841120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00107371 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 629,987,281 coins and its circulating supply is 329,692,029 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.