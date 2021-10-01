Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce sales of $59.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.00 million and the lowest is $58.60 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $60.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $234.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.70 million to $240.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $242.70 million, with estimates ranging from $237.80 million to $251.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $57.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 28.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 37,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 73,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $814.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

