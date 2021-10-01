Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) CEO Norman E. Jr. Snyder Purchases 50,000 Shares

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) CEO Norman E. Jr. Snyder bought 50,000 shares of Reed’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ REED traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 1,442,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,612. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a market cap of $54.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.20. Reed’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.68.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a negative return on equity of 186.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Reed’s by 21,289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reed’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reed’s by 1,696.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 212,060 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 7,055,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 377,418 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 24.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 133,288 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

