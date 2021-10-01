Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) CEO Norman E. Jr. Snyder Purchases 50,000 Shares

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) CEO Norman E. Jr. Snyder bought 50,000 shares of Reed’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ REED traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 1,442,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,612. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a market cap of $54.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.20. Reed’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.68.
Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a negative return on equity of 186.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
REED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
