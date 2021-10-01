FairGame (FAIR) Trading 31% Lower Over Last Week

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. FairGame has a market cap of $1.75 million and $484,087.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FairGame has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001753 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005491 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00049794 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

