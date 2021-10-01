Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director John M. Albertine sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $305,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KAI traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.84. The stock had a trading volume of 48,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.63 and a twelve month high of $225.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.84.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after acquiring an additional 62,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kadant by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after acquiring an additional 162,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

