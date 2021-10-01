Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $1,298,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,250,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $1,203,200.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $1,189,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,368,852.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,267,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $1,276,800.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $1,247,800.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.52. The stock had a trading volume of 732,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,564. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.98. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after acquiring an additional 74,594 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.