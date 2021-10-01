Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,736. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $112.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.97.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,281,000 after buying an additional 875,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,011,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,901,000 after buying an additional 376,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after buying an additional 1,083,282 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,425,000 after acquiring an additional 244,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth approximately $361,533,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

