$21.31 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will report $21.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.09 million to $22.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $21.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $82.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.17 million to $83.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $89.69 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $93.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 83.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

PFLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $22,783,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,757,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.