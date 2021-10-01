$21.31 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Brokerages forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will report $21.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.09 million to $22.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $21.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $82.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.17 million to $83.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $89.69 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $93.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 83.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

PFLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $22,783,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,757,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.