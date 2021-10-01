Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.28 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $28.73 billion and $1.28 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $166.66 or 0.00344971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,515,107,336 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.