ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ELLRY remained flat at $$7.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87. ElringKlinger has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $7.25.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

