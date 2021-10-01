$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. Garmin posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Garmin to $171.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.04.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.91. 23,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,371. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day moving average of $149.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a one year low of $93.74 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

