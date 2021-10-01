Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $651.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to announce $651.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $666.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $636.00 million. Green Plains posted sales of $424.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GPRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,265 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 28.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,248,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,214,000 after acquiring an additional 710,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after buying an additional 1,161,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,580,000 after buying an additional 95,994 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,077,000 after acquiring an additional 193,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GPRE stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

