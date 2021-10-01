Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $651.20 Million

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to announce $651.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $666.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $636.00 million. Green Plains posted sales of $424.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GPRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,265 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 28.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,248,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,214,000 after acquiring an additional 710,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after buying an additional 1,161,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,580,000 after buying an additional 95,994 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,077,000 after acquiring an additional 193,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GPRE stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.