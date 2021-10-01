Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $856.06 million and approximately $295.98 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.03 or 0.00229356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00115020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011913 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,981,936,993 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

