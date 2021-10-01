PumaPay (PMA) Hits Market Cap of $6.01 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $788,806.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.03 or 0.00229356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00115020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011913 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

