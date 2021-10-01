Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives $30.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFYA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Afya stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,166. Afya has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Afya during the second quarter worth about $464,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Afya by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,958,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

