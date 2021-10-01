Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Post Earnings of $4.77 Per Share

Brokerages predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.23. United Rentals reported earnings per share of $5.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $21.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.12 to $22.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $25.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.01 to $27.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $252,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $430,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $357.92. 66,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,240. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.47. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $167.25 and a fifty-two week high of $369.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

