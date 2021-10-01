Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XENT. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of XENT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.14. 9,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.17 million, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 813,684 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,474,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,462,000 after acquiring an additional 705,910 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,332,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

