Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.67 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,671,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,486,165. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $16.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.