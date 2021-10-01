BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FVI has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.47.

TSE FVI traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,669. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.04. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$4.88 and a one year high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$148.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

