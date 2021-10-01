Morpheus Labs (MITX) Trading 2.5% Higher This Week

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0558 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $24.04 million and approximately $754,616.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00115906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.48 or 0.00211842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 430,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.