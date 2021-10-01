Ardor (ARDR) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, Ardor has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $302.53 million and approximately $30.27 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00142161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.67 or 0.00506579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00016364 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00038275 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a multichain blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture. The security of the whole network is provided by the parent Ardor chain while the interoperable child chains have all the rich functionality. This elegant design and access to hybrid user permissioning capabilities are the key to the flexibility necessary for a variety of use cases and opens the door towards mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Not only that – Ardor is created with scalability in mind and solves many existing industry problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for easily customizable-yet-compatible blockchain solutions. Where did Ardor come from? Ardor is being developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016. The company started upgrading Nxt blockchain system and created Ardor to provide a platform for facilitated and accelerated transactions. The platform obtained a good reputation among users, analysts, investors, and experts. Ardor’s mission is to form a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform facilitating different concepts implementation. Jelurida worked on creating ways to allow each third-party developer to make his own projects. The platform’s authors presented a smart contract technology that is completely different from Ethereum although some parallels are made between them. What are the advantages of Ardor? All child chains have their own native tokens, used as a unit of value and forpaying transaction fees, and a variety of ready to use features;Scalability is achieved by pruning of the unnecessary child chain data once theyare included in the permissionless Ardor parent chain, preventing the "bloat" ofthe network;All child chains are connected and share the same source code, ensuringecosystem interoperability that allows child chain token trading to one another ina fully decentralized way and transactions on one child chain to access data orentities on another.”

Buying and Selling Ardor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

