VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Citigroup started coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $506,044. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in VMware by 518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in VMware by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 16.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMW traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.64. 23,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,043. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.53 and its 200-day moving average is $155.04. VMware has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

