Analysts Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Target Price at $46.40

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $8,330,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGRY traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.09. 12,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,138. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 3.15.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

