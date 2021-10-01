Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

ALRS stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,674. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $524.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Research analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 28.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

