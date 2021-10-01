Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Post $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.13. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. also posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG stock traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.63. The company had a trading volume of 21,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,886. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.95 and a 1-year high of $154.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

