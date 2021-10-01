Lotto (LOTTO) Market Cap Hits $36.10 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. Lotto has a market capitalization of $36.10 million and $3,416.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.80 or 0.00347900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

