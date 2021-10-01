Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Reaches $996.24 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $56.88 or 0.00118638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $996.24 million and approximately $37.31 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.41 or 0.00238630 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.00 or 0.00154336 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003037 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

