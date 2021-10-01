Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/1/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/1/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

9/21/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

9/14/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $398.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $380.00 to $304.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $428.00 to $398.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $464.00 to $369.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $345.00 to $315.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $480.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $495.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Zoom Video Communications was given a new $450.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/26/2021 – Zoom Video Communications was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $360.00.

8/18/2021 – Zoom Video Communications had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

8/5/2021 – Zoom Video Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $398.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zoom is benefiting from solid demand for the company’s cloud-native video-first platform is expected to remain solid owing to the work-from-home and online-learning wave. Easy to deploy, use, manage and scalability makes Zoom’s software popular among its customers. Expanding clientele is expected to drive top-line growth momentum in the near term. Moreover, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Its efforts to eliminate the security and privacy loopholes, as well as new hardware and Zoom From Home solution’s launch, are expected to help in expanding clientele. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well.”

ZM stock traded up $6.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.34. The stock had a trading volume of 609,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,695. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.25 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.07, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.24.

Get Zoom Video Communications Inc alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,292 shares of company stock worth $78,646,650. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 429.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100,324 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.