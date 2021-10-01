Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,920,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,790 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,193,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.94.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $60.13. 699,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,321,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $254.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

