$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TME traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 329,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,742,668. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

