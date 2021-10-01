Adshares (ADS) Achieves Market Cap of $21.43 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002864 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $21.43 million and $330,360.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,606,183 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars.

