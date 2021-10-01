Bondly (BONDLY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $641,021.00

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Bondly coin can now be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $641,021.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bondly has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00116420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00202870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

