Brokerages Expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. 3,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,772. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,873,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 261.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 164,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 10,272.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.