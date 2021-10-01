Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $211.75. 44,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,312. The company has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.